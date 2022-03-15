Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $126.05. 647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,272. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03. Novanta has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

