Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $12.94

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $13.48. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

