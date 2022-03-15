Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

