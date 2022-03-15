Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JRI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 124,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,704. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

