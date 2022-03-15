NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.82. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 in the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NV5 Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.