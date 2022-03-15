NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $15.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.88. 1,603,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,265,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

