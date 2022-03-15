O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 568,726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

