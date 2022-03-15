Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $749.50 million and $73.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

