Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $35.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.