ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTF. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $577.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,526,200.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

