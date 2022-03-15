OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $313,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.85. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.