Oppenheimer Trims Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Target Price to $7.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SOND. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ SOND opened at 4.72 on Friday. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 4.22 and a fifty-two week high of 11.00.
About Sonder (Get Rating)
Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
