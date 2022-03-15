OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank stock remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.