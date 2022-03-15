OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.
OptimumBank stock remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
