OptiNose, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

