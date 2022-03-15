Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.22. 403,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,361,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.