Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.