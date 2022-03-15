Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $82.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.07 on Friday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

