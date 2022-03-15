O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $699.72.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $674.82 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $477.01 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $663.94 and a 200-day moving average of $645.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

