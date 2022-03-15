Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 844. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.