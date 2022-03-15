Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 268,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 384,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

