Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) target price on the stock.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.76) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.01) on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($20.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,187.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,342.43.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

