Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Purchases 6,600 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
