Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Purchases 6,600 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

