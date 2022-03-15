Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 908,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,310,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

