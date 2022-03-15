Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 908,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,310,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.