Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.70. 85,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

