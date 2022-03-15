Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 158,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,403. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71.

