Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. 159,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,623,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.