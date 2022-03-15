Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 687,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,917,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

