Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,588. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $50.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35.

