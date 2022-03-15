Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,545 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.18. 158,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $162.90.

