Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) vs. Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Honest and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ozon 0 1 3 0 2.75

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $14.06, indicating a potential upside of 180.13%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.28%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 1.52 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Ozon $1.44 billion 1.74 -$307.24 million N/A N/A

Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Summary

Ozon beats Honest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ozon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

