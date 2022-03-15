P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 17th

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 45.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

