PagerDuty (PD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.04.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.