PagerDuty (PD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PagerDuty stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $50.33.
In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.04.
About PagerDuty (Get Rating)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
