Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.72

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 7209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $708.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 972,220 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,453. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

