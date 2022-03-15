Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on PKIUF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

PKIUF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

