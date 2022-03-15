Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Update

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,544. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp is based in Lewisville, Texas.

