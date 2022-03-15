Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08. Paya has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $645.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,820,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 689.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Paya by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

