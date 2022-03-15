PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

