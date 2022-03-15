PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.05 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,109,569. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

