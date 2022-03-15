Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $19.86

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $18.47. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 122,005 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,716,000 after buying an additional 750,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,598,000 after buying an additional 250,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

