Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

