Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,188 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of AVLR opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.