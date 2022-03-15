Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 51,727 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 172.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.