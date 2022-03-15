Pendal Group Ltd Has $593,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

