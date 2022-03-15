Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $354,000 Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 417.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $165.59 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

