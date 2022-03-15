Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

