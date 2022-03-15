Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 15,388 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Paya were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Paya during the third quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the third quarter worth $194,000.

PAYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.58 million, a PE ratio of -489.00 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

