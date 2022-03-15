Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI stock opened at $457.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.50. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.60 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

