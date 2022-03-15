Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 85.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 46.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

