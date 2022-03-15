Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in February

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

OTCMKTS ILPMF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group (Get Rating)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.